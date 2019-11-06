Austin Wayne Self, AM Racing taking strong presence to ISM Raceway

With just two NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) races left this season, veteran Austin Wayne Self (@AustinWSelf) and his AM Racing team take their recent string of strong on-track performances out west to ISM (Ariz.) Raceway for Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150.



In the series’ most recent race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Self contended for another top-10 finish and appeared poised to deliver his career-best outing at the famed .526-mile short track aboard his No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado, but contact from another competitor on the last lap thwarted Self’s superb effort.



While the 19th-place finish wasn’t an indicator of the team’s performance in the final short track race of the season, the Austin, Texas native invades ISM Raceway upbeat about the constant on-track presence of his Mooresville, N.C.-based team led by crew chief Eddie Troconis.



]“I can’t believe the 2019 season is almost over with,” said Self. “There aren’t words to describe how proud I am of the guys on this AM Racing team. Martinsville Speedway surely isn’t one of my strongest tracks, but Eddie (Troconis, crew chief) gave me a great No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado and we were able to fight hard for a top-10 finish – before we had it taken away from us coming out of Turn 4 on the last lap.



“I guess that’s racing – but on the other hand, look how far we’ve come this season as a team. We’re making significant gains from top to bottom and without question, I feel like we can continue our presence in the top-10 this weekend in Phoenix and hopefully next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway too.”



For Phoenix, the 23-year-old driver will make his fourth start at the 1.0-mile track. Last fall, he delivered his personal track best effort of 19th after starting 22nd. Fast forward 12 months later, Self says anything outside the top-10 will be a disappointment.



“Phoenix can be a challenging track, but I enjoy racing at it,” he said. “It’s relatively flat, so you have to work hard on the balance to get the truck to roll through the center so you can carry the speed on exit and onto the straightaways.



“With the new layout, it also presents the opportunity for chaos. I think you’ll see a lot of side-by-side racing while the chance to make passes three and maybe even four-wide. There’s a lot on the table when it comes to the next to last race of the season. Everyone’s on different agendas.



“I also have some extra encouragement to perform well at this race as the Phoenix Metro is home to AM Technical Solutions’ architectural and engineering group as well as the base of operation for many of their core services people who will be attending the race with us. It’s important to me to represent them well at this race.



“For AM Racing and I, we want to continue to show that we are getting more consistent and have no plans to slow down. I think what we have learned in 2019 will make us a Playoff worthy team in 2020. Phoenix could be good practice for that. We’ll see.”



For the series’ first trip to Arizona this season, AM Technical Solutions will serve alongside GO TEXAN as a major associate partner for Friday night’s race.



GO TEXAN, celebrating its 20th Birthday this year, represents Texas agri-business on state, national and international levels by building recognition with the GO TEXAN mark will continue its primary role with AM Racing this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.



Along with its signature mark in the shape of Texas, GO TEXAN celebrates, promotes and supports the business savvy and plainspoken grit Texas agriculture is known for throughout the world.



Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle and Kreuz Market will serve as associate partners in the 22nd race of the year.



In 82 NGOTS races, the 2014 ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year has two top-fives (second at Daytona 2017, fifth at Michigan 2019) and seven top-10 finishes. The Texan maintains an average finish of 18.0 during his three years of competition.



The Austin, Texas native is nestled 14th in the championship standings with two races remaining.



For more on Austin Wayne Self, please visit awsracing.com, like his Facebook page (Austin Wayne Self) or follow him on Twitter @AustinWSelf.



For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.



For more information on Don’t mess with Texas and how you can become involved in the program, visit dontmesswithtexas.org.



Visit AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) online at amts.com.



For more on Flying Circle, please visit flyingcirclegear.com, like them on Facebook (FlyingCircleGear) and follow them on Instagram (@flyingcirclegear) and Twitter (@flyingcircle_). Also, connect with Flying Circle on Pinterest and YouTube.



For additional information on CForce premium artesian water, please visit cforce.com.



For more on Kreuz Market, please visit kreuzmarket.com. like them on Facebook (KreuzMarketLockhart) and follow them on Twitter (@kreuzmarket).



The Lucas Oil 150 (150 laps | 150 miles) is the 22nd of 23 races on the 2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Nov. 8 from 8:05 a.m. – 8:55 a.m. A final practice has been etched in from 9:35 a.m. – 10:25 a.m. Qualifying is set for later in the day beginning at 3:05 p.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 6:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Mountain).

AM Racing PR