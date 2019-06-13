With plenty of support, JJL Motorsports and Jesse Little head to Iowa Speedway

It's been a busy week for JJL Motorsports and driver Jesse Little.



With a huge marketing push from Skuttle Tight, a Willmar, Minn.-based manufacturer that offers two insulted attic access system that are easy to install, nearly 30 companies have pledged their support to join JJL Motorsports as an associate marketing partner for Saturday night's M&M's 200 presented Casey's General Store at Iowa Speedway.



After spending the week handling off-track responsibilities, Little and his Bill Henderson-led crew trek to Iowa Speedway looking to give the partners a strong finish under the Midwest lights.



"I' ve always loved competing at Iowa Speedway," said Little. "For a short track, Iowa is such a large place with plenty of space to race.



"Whether you're at the top, at the bottom and even sometimes in the middle, it's multi-grooved race track provides great opportunity to put on a great race but also the opportunity for a smaller team like ours to step up to the podium and leave our mark."



Iowa happens to be the spot of Little's career best finish in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. After starting ninth last June, Little rallied to earn a career-best sixth.



With a lot of work into their program since their most recent race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway last month, Little is determined to build off his result from last summer and earn his third straight top-10 finish at the iconic Midwest short track.



"We had a really good truck at Iowa last year," Little recalled. "There's no doubt that we can go to the track this weekend and produce similar results. And that's our plan. With all of the support to get us to the race track - this race means a little more to us too - and I'm hopeful we can contend for a top-five finish on Saturday night."



In addition to Skuttle Tight, the No. 97 Ford F-150 will adorn the logos of BAM, BJ Electric, BK Plumbing, CDS, Fenstra Insurance, Fireside Hearth & Home, Floor To Ceiling, General Mailing, Hair Spys, Iowa Speedway, Johns Machine, KRA Speedway, Lakeland Broadcast, Luminaries LTD, Miller Sanitation, MKCH, Perkins Lumber, Print Masters, Project Build, Quick Signs, Quality Title, Ramaker, Ruffs Wings, Rule Tire & Auto, Thermoseal, Thurston Inc., Tony Iams Trucking, TPI Hospitality, Uncommon and Willmar Forklift.



"The overwhelming support for Iowa is so much appreciated," said driver Jesse Little.



"Skuttle Tight has been a great partner of ours and for them to take the initiative and help drum up additional support so we can race Iowa is very humbling for me as a driver and I feel indebted to them for making it all happen.



"We have a lot to be excited about heading to Iowa it's a track that I enjoy competing at, so I'm eager to get out there and bring everyone a good finishes."



This week, JJL Motorsports also offered an updated inventory of items on their official online store which now includes a new tee-shirt design available in several different sizes.



Be sure to stay tuned to JJL Motorsports and Jesse Little's social media platforms where an upcoming contest will allow you the opportunity to win a pair of Skuttle Tight-themed cornhole boards for your summer extravaganza.



Parker FiberNet, Visit Kingsport, Grindstaff Rub, PFC Brakes and Dkota Investments will also be showcased in Little's 28th career start.



The M&M's 200 (200 laps|175 miles) is the 10th of 23 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2019 schedule. Practice begins on Sat., June 15 from 8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. A final practice session is set for 10:30 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. Qualifying is set for later in the day beginning at 4:35 p.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Central).



