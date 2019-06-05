Austin Wayne Self saddles up for Texas Motor Speedway return

With spring break in the rearview mirror, Austin Wayne Self (@AustinWSelf) and his AM Racing team head to Texas Motor Speedway looking for their second top-10 finish together in Friday night’s SpeedyCash.com 400.



Self will make his seventh NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) start at the 1.5-mile track but eyes his first top-10 at his hometown track.



In his previous six starts, Self has maneuvered a best finish of 12th in 2017 – but has also finished inside the top-20 five times.



Eager to get back to the race track, Self hopes the standalone Texas race brings the opportunity to earn his sixth career top-10 Gander Outdoors Truck Series finish.



“Super excited to get back to Texas Motor Speedway,” said Self. “We’ve been working hard on our Texas truck the last few weeks. Texas means so much to me being the track I grew up watching races and also have the support United Sorghum Checkoff Program along with GO TEXAN.



“Always a big week when we show up in the home state.”



For the ninth NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) race of the year and second time this season, AM Racing will carry the brand of the United Sorghum Checkoff Program, while also commemorating GO TEXAN and their 20th-year celebration.



Sorghum is the world’s fifth-most important grain crop and is grown on approximately 100 million acres worldwide, including approximately six million acres in the U.S. Currently, Texas and Kansas account for 80 percent of U.S. sorghum production.



The Sorghum Checkoff focuses on developing direct awareness of the benefits of using sorghum as a fuel and feedstock in the ethanol industry and urges consumers to choose E15 at the pumps.



Ethanol serves as the foundation of demand for the sorghum industry, as ethanol producers typically use about one-third of the sorghum crop to produce clean-burning, high octane fuel.



The Sorghum Checkoff program was introduced to AM Racing through GO TEXAN who is celebrating its third year of partnership with the team and serving as the primary partner on AM Racing’s truck for a majority of the 2019 season.



“The Sorghum Checkoff program has been fantastic and I’m looking forward to having them back on the truck this weekend,” added Self. “They always embrace their experience at the race track and I’d like to reward them for their continued support with our best finish of the season.”



The 23-year-old Self also hopes his final visit to the Lone Star state this season will provide the chance to get his AM Racing track back on track after a two-race slide at Kansas and Charlotte respectively.



“Texas is the perfect place to get our year back on track,” Self added. “Texas is so fun to race. The new Turn 1 and 2 is almost like a road course corner, where you can overdrive it easy. It makes for some really good racing and makes you think about your passing opportunities. It’s going to be a good show on Friday night, and I can’t wait to get there.”



The United Sorghum Checkoff Program and Texas Department of Agriculture’s GO TEXAN program will support Self in his 70th career start.



GO TEXAN, celebrating its 20th Birthday this year, represents Texas agri-business on state, national and international levels by building recognition with the GO TEXAN mark.



Along with its signature mark in the shape of Texas, GO TEXAN celebrates, promotes and supports the business savvy and plainspoken grit Texas agriculture is known for throughout the world.



AM Technical Solutions, Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle and Kreuz Market will serve as associate partners in the ninth race of the year.



In 69 NGOTS races, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year has one top-five (second at Daytona 2017) and five top-10 finishes. The Texan maintains an average finish of 18.3 during his three years of competition.



The Austin, Texas native is nestled 17th in the championship standings with 15 races remaining.



For more on Austin Wayne Self, please visit awsracing.com



For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com



To learn about the United Sorghum Checkoff Program and sorghum's benefits, please visit sorghumcheckoff.com.



For more information on Don't mess with Texas and how you can become involved in the program, visit dontmesswithtexas.org.



For additional information on CForce premium artesian water, please visit cforce.com.



For more on Flying Circle, please visit flyingcirclegear.com



For more on Kreuz Market, please visit kreuzmarket.com



The SpeedyCash.com 400 (167 laps| 250.5 miles) is the ninth of 23 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2019 schedule. Practice begins on Thurs., June 6 from 2:05 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. A final practice session is set for 4:05 p.m. – 4:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Fri., June 7 beginning at 4:35 p.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 8:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Central).

