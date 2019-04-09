Decker Adds Races to 2019 Gander Outdoors Truck Series Schedule

DGR-Crosley announced today the addition of six races to Natalie Decker's Gander Outdoors Truck Series schedule.

The 21-year-old Eagle River, Wis. native, joined DGR-Crosley's driver development program earlier this year with plans of running 11 Gander Trucks races. With the support of her longtime partner N29 Technologies, Decker will now be piloting her No. 54 Toyota Tundra in 17 races throughout the season.

Decker's Gander Trucks schedule for the remainder of the 2019 season is as follows: Dover International Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Iowa Speedway, Gateway Motorsports Park, Chicagoland Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Pocono Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, ISM Raceway in Phoenix, Ariz., and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Decker has three Gander Trucks starts under her belt in 2019. Her first start at Daytona International Speedway ended in a fiery crash. After a rough debut in Daytona, Decker and her N29 Technologies team went to the 1.5-mile tracks of Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway and Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway where they finished 24th and 13th respectively.

"I'm so excited to add more races with DGR-Crosley," said Decker. "I'm very thankful for the opportunity to be with this team. David [Gilliland] does such a great job with putting the right people in the right positions, and I'm learning so much and enjoy working with Frank [Kerr, crew chief] and all my guys. I didn't think that I would be racing this much this year in the Trucks, but I'm so excited that we are. I love competing in the Truck Series - it's challenging but so fun. Looking forward to continuing to learn as much as possible and putting together solid finishes. This year is all about learning and getting experience."

Team co-owner David Gilliland thinks the added races will be beneficial to Decker and her young career.

"I think it's great that Natalie and N29 Technologies have decided to pick up more races this season," said Gilliland. "Seat time is so important, and we see her progressing and learning every race. She has a great team of people helping her, and consistently keeping her in the seat is going to be very beneficial."

Decker's next race will be on May 3 at the one-mile track of Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

DGR Crosley PR