Become part of the World Rally Championship with the FIA Rally Star DLC

NACON, the KT Racing studio and the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA - the International Automobile Federation) are pleased to announce that the new Rally Star DLC for WRC 9, the official video game of the FIA World Rally Championship, is now available. The result of close collaboration with the FIA, this brand-new competitive mode is part of the very first worldwide program for finding future rally drivers.



Watch the FIA Rally Star in WRC 9 trailer:

https://youtu.be/3y-R0oDTtws



Hailed by the media and gaming community as the most realistic rally simulation, WRC 9 has been winning over new players around the world since its release on PlayStation and Xbox consoles and on PC. This unique DLC brings the video game closer to reality by becoming the first step in the FIA Rally Star selection program, which has been set up to find future talent.



FIA Rally Star: the green flag in February!



From February to August 2021, 12 online trials will be held to select the most promising drivers in WRC 9. This first phase of the competition will be open to drivers from 17 to 26 years of age, and will be played exclusively with the new M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally3. The winners of each of the 12 trials will qualify for one of the six continental finals.



At the end of the finals, the 7 best drivers, including at least one woman, will be enrolled in an exclusive FIA training and practice program. For the best of them, the adventure will continue with 2 seasons in the FIA Junior WRC!



"The new level of realism in WRC 9 gives us the opportunity to propose this challenge to all of the sport's fans around the world" said Jérôme Roussel, FIA programme manager. "The next Sébastien Loeb, Ott Tänak or Sébastien Ogier may well already be practicing on their console or PC! We just need to find them!”



For more information, visit http://www.fiarallystar.com



The FIA Rally Star DLC is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5 and PC on the Epic Games Store for €9.99.



* * *

With WRC 9, the passionate developers of the French studio KT Racing have pulled out all the stops to once again meet the high expectations of rally fans looking for tougher challenges and heightened realism. With an enhanced career mode and many technical improvements, players are thrust into the heart of the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship season with many great highlights.



3 new rallies: Japan, New Zealand, Kenya

Over 50 official teams and their livery from the WRC, WRC 2, WRC 3 and Junior WRC

Over 15 bonus cars that have left their mark on the history of the WRC

The brand-new Clubs Mode, to create customized championships

WRC 9 is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5 and PC via the Epic Games Store for $9.99.