eNASCAR, ASUS Announce New Gaming Hardware Partnership

eNASCAR and ASUS today announced a new partnership for the remainder of the season for NASCAR’s premier sim racing esports series, the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series. As part of the agreement, ASUS becomes the “Official Gaming Hardware of the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series.” In its 11th season, the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series is the pinnacle of motorsports esports, featuring 40 of the world’s top sim racers in the most environmentally accurate racing experience.

“Our eNASCAR platforms are redefining fan engagement for our sport,” said Tim Clark, senior vice president and chief digital officer, NASCAR. “This series has grown exponentially through the support of the entire NASCAR community, and partnerships with internationally acclaimed brands like ASUS, with authentic connections to the league, legitimizes that growth.”

Through the agreement, ASUS will market its Republic of Gamers (ROG) product line during in-race broadcasts and on social media. ASUS produces innovative gaming hardware that provides gamers with leading performance, premium features, superior durability, and stylish design. Since 2006, ROG has played an active role in the global gaming community through partnerships at events and with gaming personalities as well as organizations.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with eNASCAR to bring an unrivaled motorsports esports experience to racing professionals and their fans, both on the track and as a spectator,” said Yen Hoang, senior manager of brand marketing, ASUS North America. “As the new Official Gaming Hardware of the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series, we’re excited to share our most innovative products to aspiring sim racers and fans so they can compete at their best!”

Established in 1989, ASUS is a multinational company known for producing the world’s best motherboards and high-quality personal computers, monitors, graphic cards, routers and other technology solutions. Today, ASUS is dedicated to innovating, designing and building next-generation technology in order to provide incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. From robust ASUS Education solutions in physical and virtual classrooms to powerful ProArt devices in movie studios and home offices, ASUS goes above and beyond the status quo to reimagine today’s smart life. The latest innovations from ASUS include world record-setting motherboards such as the Maximus XII Apex, ultra-fast and smooth Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with the gaming-ready RT-AX82U router, and unrivaled gaming hardware performance in products like the ROG Phone 3 and ROG Swift 360 Hz monitor.

The eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series is the longest running officially sanctioned esports racing series. The series features some of the world’s best sim racers competing for more than $300,000, one of the richest payouts in esports racing competition. The elite series features NASCAR and professional esports teams, including those established by NASCAR Cup Series drivers William Byron, Austin Dillon and Denny Hamlin.

The eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series will be back in action Tuesday, September 22 at virtual Las Vegas Motor Speedway at 9 p.m. ET on eNASCAR.com/live.