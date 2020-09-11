Jim Beaver eSports Announces eShort Course Crandon World Cup

Jim Beaver eSports, in conjunction with Crandon International Raceway, is pleased to announce the inaugural Jim Beaver eSports eShort Course Crandon World Cup. The event, which will stream on Saturday at 12PM ET/3PM PT across Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube, will feature virtual Pro 4 trucks on Crandon to celebrate the track’s release this week on iRacing. The event is open to all iRacers on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Rules for the Jim Beaver eSports eShort Course Crandon World Cup are as follows:

• Class: Pro 4

• Layout: Crandon International Raceway Full (1.75 miles)

• Race Setup: Fixed

• Practice: 20 minutes

• Qualifying: 5 minutes, 2 laps, single-truck qualifying

• Heats: 5 laps, seeded by qualifying times, single-elimination format (no last chance qualifier)

• Main Event: 10 laps, 24 trucks

• Grand Prize: Winner receives a set of four (4) Yokohama light truck tires and two (2) VIP passes to 2021 Polaris World Championship Off-Road Races at Crandon International Raceway (race weekend, parking and VIP passes only, no travel or accommodations)

The Jim Beaver eSports eShort Course Crandon World Cup is the only virtual Pro 4 event at Crandon to receive the official blessing and sanctioning of Crandon International Raceway. The virtual Pro 4 truck that will be utilized in the event was built based on a scan of RJ Anderson’s real-world Pro 4 truck, a 900 horsepower all-wheel drive machine the young Californian just raced to a second consecutive Crandon World Cup victory over Labor Day weekend.