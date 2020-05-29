Get Your First Look at NASCAR Heat 5 with its New Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Developer 704Games and publisher Motorsport Games have released the first gameplay trailer for NASCAR Heat 5, showcasing high-speed racing at iconic venues like Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Daytona International Speedway. Compete at 34 authentic tracks across North America in single player, two-player split screen multiplayer, and online multiplayer for up to 40 players in this definitive NASCAR video game experience.

NASCAR Heat 5 features all the official teams, cars and drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series, as well as the NASCAR Xfinity Series™, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series™, and Xtreme Dirt Series. A host of gameplay additions and enhancements — including an immersive Career Mode with improved statistics and a new Testing Mode to perfect your set-up on every track — make NASCAR Heat 5 the deepest NASCAR game yet.

The Gold Edition of NASCAR Heat 5, which includes the game’s season pass and other exclusive content, will launch on July 7, 2020, on PlayStation®4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam, with the Standard Edition arriving on July 10. Players who pre-order the game now at NASCARHeat.com will receive a bonus free Career Booster pack, $125,000 in-game cash, and premium Sunoco paint schemes.

To stay up to date with the latest news, follow NASCAR Heat on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Motorsport Games PR