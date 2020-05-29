Get Your First Look at NASCAR Heat 5 with its New Gameplay Reveal Trailer

eRacing News
Friday, May 29 15
Get Your First Look at NASCAR Heat 5 with its New Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Developer 704Games and publisher Motorsport Games have released the first gameplay trailer for NASCAR Heat 5, showcasing high-speed racing at iconic venues like Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Daytona International Speedway. Compete at 34 authentic tracks across North America in single player, two-player split screen multiplayer, and online multiplayer for up to 40 players in this definitive NASCAR video game experience.

NASCAR Heat 5 features all the official teams, cars and drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series, as well as the NASCAR Xfinity Series™, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series™, and Xtreme Dirt Series. A host of gameplay additions and enhancements — including an immersive Career Mode with improved statistics and a new Testing Mode to perfect your set-up on every track — make NASCAR Heat 5 the deepest NASCAR game yet.

The Gold Edition of NASCAR Heat 5, which includes the game’s season pass and other exclusive content, will launch on July 7, 2020, on PlayStation®4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam, with the Standard Edition arriving on July 10. Players who pre-order the game now at NASCARHeat.com will receive a bonus free Career Booster pack, $125,000 in-game cash, and premium Sunoco paint schemes.

To stay up to date with the latest news, follow NASCAR Heat on TwitterFacebookYouTube and Instagram.

Motorsport Games PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Watkins Glen Next for TireRack.com Road to Indy iRacing Series Koch Takes Wild Win at Virtual VIR »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top