Moffitt Wraps up NCWTS Regular Season with 18th-Place ﻿Finish at Bristol

Brett Moffitt closed the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) regular season with a 18th-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) on Thursday night, and will enter the Playoffs in second position in the championship standings. Moffitt leads HRE into the organization’s first NCWTS Playoff appearance in the team’s history on the strength of four wins through 16 races.

The driver of the No. 16 OTICS USA, Toyota Tsusho Fr8Auctions Tundra started the UNOH 200 at “Thunder Valley” in 14th. Moffitt battled a tight condition early in the 200-lap contest and pitted for four tires and a chassis adjustment under a lap 26 caution. While he restarted 26th and finished Stage 1 in 18th, the pit call allowed Moffitt to stay on track and inherit the fourth position at the start of Stage 2.

On the lap 67 restart, Moffitt took full advantage of the track position and moved to second and held serve inside the top-five during the second stage. When the Stage 2 caution flew on lap 110, Moffitt collected eight points in third position. Crew chief Scott Zipadelli called Moffitt to pit road for four tires under the stage caution for four tires and a chassis adjustment and returned him to the track in third position. Moffitt kept his Tundra inside the top 10 by running the high-line despite dealing with an ill-handling balance during the final stage. As Moffitt re-entered a multi-truck battle for fifth place, he was forced to pit under the green flag for a tire issue with less than 40 laps to go. The unscheduled pit stop trapped Moffitt two laps down and relegated him outside the top-20. Moffitt made use of fr esher tires to advance his position and took the checkered flag in 18th position, pocketing the 10th-most points of all drivers.