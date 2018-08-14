Chad Finley and team ready for Bristol Truck Series debut

Looking at Thursday’s race, Finley knows that his Bristol debut won’t be easy.

A stacked field means making his fourth career Truck Series start will boil down to thousandths of a second. For the Dewitt, Mich. native, the ability to make the most of the two practice sessions on Thursday morning will provide the beat to the team’s drum for the rest of the day’s activities.

“We have to make sure our No. 42 Auto Value Certified Service Centers Chevrolet is performing at full song by the end of final practice,” added Finley. “I looked at the entry list on Monday and it’s a stout field. One slip and that could be the difference from cranking the engine or sitting on the sidelines.

“I have faith in Bruce and our crew – that we’re going to be just fine. Gateway was a little bit bigger track – where you had some room to get around – but Bristol is a tight race track where it’s practically a constant conveyor belt. We need to qualify good, inside the top-10 actually to put us in a position to likely stay out of trouble and capitalize through the first two stages for the end of the race.

“We finished sixth at Gateway, I’d like to duplicate that or better and we’ll call that a good weekend. From there we can move on to our next planned Truck Series race with me at Martinsville in October.”

Finley has additional support from Northsidetowing.net and XLT Engineering as well.

In addition to his three prior Truck starts, Finley, 26, has 20 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards starts to his credit.

In his years of ARCA competition between 2009 and 2018 Finley has mounted one-win (Nashville 2017), eight top-five and 11 top-10 finishes, including a pole (track record) at Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway in 2009.

Finley is the son of former ARCA winner and NASCAR driver Jeff Finley.

The UNOH 200 (200 laps | 106.6 miles) is the 16th of 23 races on the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck schedule. Practice begins on Thurs., Aug. 16 from 9:05 a.m. – 9:55 a.m., while final practice is set for 11:05 a.m. – 11:55 a.m. Qualifying is set for later in the day beginning at 4:10 p.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 8:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).

