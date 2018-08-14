NASCAR Euro Series German Driver Justin Kunz to race for JJCR at CTMP

In the Black Forest of Germany you can find a 21-year old full-time NASCAR Whelen Euro Series (NWES) race car driver who dreams of making it to the big leagues of auto racing. Most European drivers envision being on the podium at the end of a Formula One race - but Justin Kunz has one goal, one vision, one dream for his racing career - to race at the top levels of NASCAR.

Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing (JJCR) is pleased to announce that Kunz will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) debut at the Canadian Tire Motorsports Park on August 26 in the “Chevrolet Silverado 250.”

NCWTS driver and team owner Jennifer Jo Cobb met Kunz as her teammate when she debuted in the NWES in Valencia, Spain this past April. Now Kunz will be her teammate in the NCWTS as he pilots the #0 Chevrolet Silverado. “I am so happy to have this opportunity as It is a big step in making my dreams come true,” Kunz said. “NASCAR is the most popular racing series in the world and I want to be the first NASCAR champion from Germany!”

While in Spain Cobb saw an opportunity to be a liaison for European drivers who desire to come to the U.S. to race NASCAR. “It was such a privilege to race in the NWES in Valencia as Justin’s teammate for our Team Racing-Total and it had my brain spinning of ways that I could help bring more European drivers to the U.S.,” she said. “I talked with some of my fellow competitors here about competing in Europe as well. Those drivers are pumped about that possibility and I am thrilled that I own a team that can offer an affordable entry into NASCAR in America and have a partnership with a great Euro team to send U.S. drivers to,” she said.

Kunz began his racing endeavors in karting and is in his third full-time season in the NWES. He is currently 11th in the championship points battle and recently earned his first podium finish with a 2nd place at Tours, France. Hubertus Heyman, co-owner of Team Racing-Total, said of Justin, “We are lucky to have such a talented driver and spokesperson representing our team. Jennifer told me that I made her dream to race in Europe come true and now we have introduced Justin to his opportunity to race in a US NASCAR series which was his dream. This makes me feel very happy.”

The NWES uses composite bodies which can be replaced quickly and easily between races. “My biggest challenge may be to explain to Justin that our bodies are very expensive to fix even the slightest damage,” joked Cobb, “but if I did not believe in him I would not have invited him to race with us and against me. I think he has what it takes on and off the track to be successful.”

