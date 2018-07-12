Chris Windom Set for Truck Series Return at Eldora Speedway

USAC Champion Chris Windom will drive for DGR-Crosley in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) sixth annual Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway at Rossburg, Ohio. The 27-year-old driver will pilot the No. 54 Baldwin Brothers Racing / Central Abrasives Toyota Tundra in Wednesday's 150 lap race.

The Canton, Ill., native has had a lot of success at dirt tracks across the country. In 2016, Windom was crowned the USAC Silver Crown Champion. He also holds the 2017 USAC National Sprint Car Championship title, and has six victories at the famed Eldora Speedway. His most recent win at the half-mile clay oval came in May of this year during the USAC Let's Race Two event.

Along with his dirt track expertise, Windom also bring some NCWTS experience to the first-year truck team. Last season he competed in NCWTS races at Eldora Speedway, Martinsville Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway. In last year's Eldora Dirt Derby, he scored a 19th-place finish while racing for MB Motorsports.

"The opportunity to team with DGR-Crosley allows me to compete for a win at a track that's had a significant impact on my career," said Windom. "Eldora means so much to dirt racers everywhere, and the Truck Series race has become a must-see event in which I'm proud to take part."

Qualifying for the Eldora Dirt Derby will take place on Wednesday, July 18, at 4:35 p.m., ET with racing action starting at 9:00 p.m.

