David Gilliland Returns to Truck Series Competition at the Monster Mile

DGR-Crosley will have a familiar face sitting in the driver's seat at Dover (Del.) International Speedway: team co-owner David Gilliland. Gilliland will make his first start for the newly formed NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team in its No. 54 Frontline Enterprises Toyota Tundra.

Next weekend's NCWTS race will also mark the first time that Gilliland and his son, Todd Gilliland, will compete against each other in a NASCAR event. The father-son duo have raced against each other one other time in a Super Late Model Series race at Irwindale (Calif.) Speedway, where the younger Gilliland went on to score a higher finish. Only nine other father-son pairings have competed against each other in a NASCAR national series race including the likes of Bobby & Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt Sr. & Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Richard & Kyle Petty.

"I've been waiting for the right opportunity to get behind the wheel of one of our DGR-Crosley Toyotas," said Gilliland. "I'm very happy that this deal came together for this particular weekend. Dover is one of my favorite race tracks because it's so unique in that the driver has so much control in the outcome of the race. It's a tough track and it will challenge every driver out there because you never know what it's going to throw at you next."

Although this will be Gilliland's first NCWTS start at Dover International Speedway, the veteran driver is no stranger to the Monster Mile where he has led laps and accumulated 22 combined NASCAR XFINITY and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts.

"There's a lot of exciting stuff going on this weekend with it being mine and Todd's [Gilliland, son] first NASCAR event racing against each other, but it's also an exciting weekend for us because we are bringing Frontline Enterprises onboard and this is going to be their first Truck Series race. They've been such an integral part of developing Todd's career and supported him from an early age, so I couldn't be more thankful to Brett [Stevens, GM of Frontline Enterprises] and Frontline Enterprises for making this possible."

The Jegs 200 from Dover International Speedway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Friday, May 4, at 5:00 p.m., ET.

DGR-Crosley PR