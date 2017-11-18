Briscoe Scores Dominating Win in BKR's Final Start, Cindric Places Third in Championship 4

Austin Cindric capped off a solid rookie season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with a third-place finish in the Championship 4 and fifth-place finish in the Ford EcoBoost 200.

Cindric started third in the 134-lap race and wrestled a loose-handling Ford F-150 during the opening stage of the event. He finished the first segment in sixth and pitted on lap 43 for four tires and adjustments. Excellent pit work by the No. 19 team put him third in line when the green flag waved on lap 48.

He moved up to second place on lap 50, then a few laps later, he waged an intense battle with championship rival Christopher Bell for second. Try as a he might, Cindric couldn’t hold off Bell, who slipped by on lap 61. As the laps ticked off, the loose-handling condition returned. He did an admirable job holding on and was running sixth at the conclusion of Stage 2 on lap 82.

Three laps later, Cindric once again pitted, with crew chief Doug Randolph making a major chassis adjustment, along with providing him with four fresh tires. Speedy service on pit lane put Cindric fourth in line when the race went green on lap 88, with the Draw-Tite Ford F-150 on the rear bumper of leading Championship 4 driver Bell.

Cindric once again went wheel to wheel with Bell in a battle for the third position as the race roared past the 90-lap mark, but he couldn’t find a way past. A few laps later, the loose-handling condition returned, and on lap 96, Johnny Sauter passed Cindric for fifth place.

By lap 116, Cindric was locked in a tight battle with Matt Crafton for fifth place, the third position in the championship standings. Cindric caught Crafton on the final lap of the race, diving under his competitor between Turns 3 and 4 and completing the pass off the final corner - with a big wiggle for good measure.

Cindric finished the 2017 season with eight top-five and 16 top-10 finishes – including seven consecutive. His third-place finish in the championship standings is the best finish by a Brad Keselowski Racing driver since 2015.

