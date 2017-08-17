Burton Finishes 18th at Bristol

Rookie Harrison Burton took home an 18th-place finish in Saturday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Bristol Motor Speedway in the No. 51 DEX Imaging Tundra. This was only Burton's fifth race of the 2017 season for Kyle Busch Motorsports.
Stage One Recap:
- After a rain-delayed start to the race, Burton took the green flag from the 13th position. While battling a slightly tight No. 51 DEX Imaging Tundra, Burton used Stage One to familiarize himself with the race track and the handling of his truck. When the caution flew to end the stage, he was scored 15th.
Stage Two Recap:
- After a four-tire stop and a wedge adjustment on pit road, Burton started Stage Two from the 17th position, starting behind trucks that did not pit during the stage break. Burton was consistent for the rest of the stage, finding his groove on the racing surface. He ended the stage 15th.
Stage Three Recap:
- Burton started Stage Three by making a trip down pit road for four fresh tires. When he took the green flag his was in the 18th position. Burton maintained his position and was 16th when the final caution flag flew with only six laps left. After a green-white-checker finish, Burton crossed the finish like 18th.
