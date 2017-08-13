Johnny Sauter No. 21 Karl Chevrolet Chevrolet Silverado Michigan Recap

Johnny Sauter, driver of the No. 21 Karl Chevrolet Chevrolet for GMS Racing, started from the second position for the LTi Printing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway. Sauter took the green flag from the front row for the sixth time this season, but fell back on the initial start to the fourth position. He continued to run in the top-five, making a bold move from the third position to briefly take the lead with 20 laps remaining in the first stage. Sauter reported to crew chief Joe Shear, Jr., that his Silverado had no rear grip as he ran in fifth with eight laps until the stage break on lap 30.

As the caution came out, Sauter visited pit road from the fifth position for four tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment to help with the loose-handling condition. He restarted from 11th on lap 37, making his way back into the top 10 in just two laps. Just five laps later he relayed that he had a tire going down and came to pit road for right-side tires and fuel. Sauter returned to the field in the 18th position, one lap down, when the third caution of the day occurred on lap 53. Returning to the lead lap, he brought the No. 21 to the attention of his pit crew for big adjustments to help with a worsening loose condition. Sauter continued to fight the handling of his Silverado for the last seven laps of the second stage before returning to pit road for additional adjustments during the break.

Sauter re-entered the top 10 on lap 79, but as the field closed in on the final 10 laps of the race, he told the team he thought he had another tire issue. He received right-side tires after making it to pit road, but was once again one lap down in the 18th position. Sauter held his position as the first truck one lap down, crossing the line in 18th for just his third finish outside of the top 10 in 2017.

“Another tough day for our team, but fortunately we haven’t had many of those this year. These guys worked hard to get us back to the front, but it seemed like this was just one of those days where everything that could happen did. I can’t think Karl Chevrolet and Carl Moyer enough for coming on board this weekend, just wish we could have had a better result for them. We will get it turned around in the next few days and show up to Bristol ready to get another win.”

