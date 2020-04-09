Nutrien Ag Solutions Announces New Docuseries Featuring NASCAR Driver Ross Chastain Titled “Two-Track Mind”

Nutrien Ag Solutions announced today the premier episode launch of “Two-Track Mind,” an online docuseries featuring NASCAR’s busiest driver, Ross Chastain. The documentary, which premiered on NASCAR’s YouTube channel , navigates Chastain’s journey as an eighth-generation watermelon farmer and professional NASCAR driver. This series captures the passions, emotions, successes and hardships that Chastain endures in the field and at the track.

“I wake up every day thinking about racing and farming — it’s all I’ve ever done,” Chastain said. “Like most things in life, they both have the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

“We’ve never taken anyone behind the scenes into my life, and I am thankful for Nutrien Ag Solutions for the opportunity to learn more about different types of agriculture and share it with the world through my family’s story and the stories of so many other growers around the country,” Chastain added.

Nutrien Ag Solutions, a leading agricultural retailer, also works with the Chastain family and other growers globally to provide inputs, services and agronomic expertise for their farms.

“Ross, our employees and our customers are great ambassadors for agriculture. We’re proud to showcase them and modern production agriculture to a global audience,” said Brent Smith, vice president of marketing, innovation and sustainability for Nutrien Ag Solutions. “As The Ag Retailer of the Future, Nutrien Ag Solutions brings global resources to impact local acres. Farmers are resilient and continually adapt, using creative solutions to grow their business. We’re proud to partner with them in that process. The viewers and subscribers of this docuseries will get to experience this with Ross and see what it’s like to help feed the world while leading the field on the track and at the farm.”

Nutrien Ag Solutions sponsors Chastain as he competes for a NASCAR Xfinity Series championship with his No. 10 Kaulig Racing team.

Future episodes of “Two-Track Mind” will be available throughout the 2020 race season on NASCAR’s YouTube channel and promoted across social media platforms of Chastain, Nutrien Ag Solutions and Kaulig Racing.

Kaulig Racing PR