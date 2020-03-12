Flexfit to sponsor Jeffrey Earnhardt and JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

The name Earnhardt returns to NASCAR competition this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Jeffrey Earnhardt, grandson of legendary NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt, will pilot the No. 15 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller (JDM) for his first start of the season.



Backing Earnhardt’s efforts this weekend will be Flexfit, the iconic cap and apparel brand known throughout the world.



Atlanta marks the sight of a reunification for Jeffrey Earnhardt and JDM, who’s relationship dates back to 2014 when Earnhardt drove full-time for the South Carolina based team. This season, he returns to the track on a part-time basis in which he will rotate between the stable’s No. 15 and No. 0 Chevrolets.



SVP Brian Yang was ecstatic at the opportunity to work with Earnhardt and JDM, saying the following before the race weekend: “Flexfit, a leading name in the headwear industry, is honored to be sponsoring Jeffrey Earnhardt, a member of the renowned Earnhardt family and a long-time Flexfit fan. We are excited to continue this partnership with Jeffrey and wish his team the best of luck on their upcoming races. We are thrilled to be part of the racing community and share in the enthusiasm NASCAR fans have for racing, cars, and drivers.”



Last season, Jeffrey finished sixth at the historic intermediate track, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. In seven series starts, Earnhardt notched three Top 10 finishes, and he looks to return to the spotlight once again this weekend.



Earnhardt, a fourth-generation professional racecar driver, was quoted saying “I’m really excited to be returning to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend in the Flexfit Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller. There’s been a lot of effort from a lot of people to get back on track and I’m going to do my best to maximize that effort.”



Jeffrey's season kicks off at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 14th.

