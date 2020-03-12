Jesse Little - Looking Forward to a Return To Atlanta

Last week's finish at Phoenix Raceway may not have been exactly where they wanted it to be, but for Jesse and the JD Motorsports team it was encouraging and a step in the right direction.

The team made adjustments through the race they were able to make significant improvements to the car, "Ultimately the progress we made was positive," said Jesse. "What we learned here we will be able to bring back in the fall, and I expect we will be able to improve upon our 21st place finish."

One of the high notes of the weekend was a visit from Shriners Ambassador patient, Kaitlyn Leingang and her family. As a continuing partnership with Shriners Hospital for Children we are looking forward to hosting additional families at future races, "It was cool and exciting to see Kaitlyn and her family experience their first race. It is truly special to be able to work with Shriners, and I am looking forward to continuing the partnership through the remainder of the year, and meeting more Ambassadors at the track', said Little.

Jesse refers to Atlanta Motor Speedway as one of his favorite tracks. He has turned a lot of laps at Atlanta, and with an 8th place finish in 2018 and 23rd in 2018 there is a lot of good history to build upon.

Jesse is gearing up for a good stretch of races coming up, "I am looking forward to the next few races on the schedule. Atlanta is a track I enjoy and have had success at. We have a great short track program too, so I am looking forward to those races coming up in a few weeks."

Jesse Little Racing PR