NASCAR driver to meet fans & honor local hero and race fan

Following his mother’s death in 2011 from a sudden brain aneurysm, NASCAR driver Joey Gase made the decision to donate her organs, eyes and tissues, which ultimately touched the lives of 66 individuals in desperate need of a transplant. Since then, Gase has become as passionate about donation as he is about racing. In 2015, he was awarded NASCAR’s inaugural COMCAST Community Outreach Award for his work supporting organ, eye and tissue donation and donor families. Rick Ware Racing is excited that Gase will pilot the No. 53 entry in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Over 112,000 men, women and children across the country are waiting for the gift of life through transplantation; over 4,800 wait in Georgia. For the upcoming Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Gase will race the LifeLink® and Donate Life Georgia #53 car in honor of his mother and others touched by donation and transplantation, like Cori Stubbs.

Cori was a mother, wife and friend to many. She enjoyed living life to the fullest and was an avid NASCAR fan. She and her husband Shawn were camping for the 2019 Atlanta race weekend when Cori suddenly passed away of sudden brain aneurysm (Same thing Joey’s mother passed away from). Cori’s legacy continued as she saved three lives through organ donation. Cori’s picture will be placed on the hood of the #53 car as a tribute to those whose lives were forever changed by her family’s decision to donate life.

On Thursday, March 12, 2020, Gase will share his personal experience as a donor family member and honor the life of Cori, and donor families in general. Recipients, donor families, and registered organ donors will be invited to sign and make handprints on Gases’ #53 car during a special event called “Handprints of Hope.” The personal tributes to organ donors, transplant recipients, those waiting for a transplant and healthcare professionals will ride with Gase on the track during his race as an inspiration for fans about the power of donation. Members of the community are also invited to attend.

Joey Gase Racing PR