Brandon Jones Triumphs at Phoenix

Brandon Jones triumphed in Phoenix in the LS Tractor 200 to earn his second career win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Pit stops played a crucial role in earning and maintaining track position throughout the race. Jones made his pivotal pit stop on lap 130 that put him in fourth on the restart. This gained him the track position he needed to make a run for the win.

“I told (crew chief) Jeff (Meendering) kind of early in the race… I’m like, ‘Man, I’m just lacking track position — that’s the only thing I’m lacking,'” Jones said. “The pit crew did a heck of a job, and they said, ‘There you go. There’s your track position,’ and it paid off at the end.”

Kyle Busch, who started on the pole, ran up front with another NASCAR Cup Series front-runner, Brad Keselowski. Both drivers ran strong throughout the day.

As the laps wound down, the racing began to heat up. With 20 laps to go, Jones got a great run off of Turn 3 and 4 that propelled him pass JGR teammate Kyle Busch. Harrison Burton passed Kyle Busch for the second position before the checkered flag waved.

Brandon Jones' victory gave Toyota their 500th win in NASCAR.

Rounding out the top five at Phoenix Raceway were Harrison Burton, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and Justin Haley.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will be back in action on Saturday, March 14 at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the EchoPark Automotive 250 on FS1 beginning at 4:00 p.m.