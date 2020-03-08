RCR Post Race Report - Phoenix 200

"Today was a little frustrating. I couldn't figure out Turns 1 and 2 all day. I tried a lot of different lines and things to get me comfortable in my TaxSlayer Chevrolet and I just couldn't quite figure it out. Our car was just a little too tight today. This team worked hard all weekend to get the car just right for me. My crew chief (Andy Street) and spotter (Derek Kneeland) helped me all day and I hope we can build upon this to finish stronger in the fall."

-Myatt Snider