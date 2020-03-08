RCR Post Race Report - Phoenix 200

Xfinity Series News
Saturday, Mar 07 58
RCR Post Race Report - Phoenix 200 NK Photography Photo
Myatt Snider Records Top-15 Finish in Phoenix Raceway Debut
 

14th
 
 
 15th
   14th
"Today was a little frustrating. I couldn't figure out Turns 1 and 2 all day. I tried a lot of different lines and things to get me comfortable in my TaxSlayer Chevrolet and I just couldn't quite figure it out. Our car was just a little too tight today. This team worked hard all weekend to get the car just right for me. My crew chief (Andy Street) and spotter (Derek Kneeland) helped me all day and I hope we can build upon this to finish stronger in the fall."
 
-Myatt Snider 

RCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Giant killer Brandon Jones knocks off Kyle Busch to win at Phoenix Chase Briscoe Finishes Sixth at Phoenix »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top