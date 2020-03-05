Jesse Little Inaugural Xfinity Season Month in Review

The start of Jesse's rookie Xfinity season has already been filled with many first time and exciting experiences both on and off the track.

With a new year comes a new team - JD Motorsports with Gary Keller - and new sponsors for the team including Series Seating and Kabat, Schertzer, De LaTorre, Taraboulos & Company (KSDT CPA), and returning as partners with Jeses Little Racing Skuttle Tight and Dkota Investments. In addition to all of the firsts of the season , Jesse's season started strong as he pulled double duty during the season openers at the historic Daytona International Speedway in both the Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series'. Restrictor plate racing is infamous for the drivers having to avoid the inevitable wrecks, and Jesse stayed out of trouble until the last few laps during each of the races. Jesse and the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team brought home a 19th place finish during the NASCAR Racing Experience 300, and with the Teletrac Navman Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Silverado Jesse and the Diversified Motorsports team finished 24th in the NexEnergy250.

Week 2 of the Xfinity season brought us to our first stop on the West Coast tour with a stop in Sin City. The desert provided unusual weather with several rain delays and attempts at starting the Boyd Gaming 300 before the race was postponed to Sunday following the Cup race. Jesse had another great race and brought home a 14th place finish.

During the second leg of the West Coast tour the Xfinity series visited the beautiful Auto Club Speedway in Fontana CA. Before Jesse made any laps around the track there was some off track activities that he was looking forward to. Thursday afternoon Jesse visited with the patients and staff at Shriners for Children Medical Center where he toured the facilities, signed autographs and spent time with Shriner Patient ambassador Sebastian Perez. Sebastian and his family also joined Jesse and his JD Motorsports team at honorary crew members and guests for the race weekend. Friday evening after practice Jesse and teammates also visited 4th and Mill in Ontario, CA. where they had the opportunity to sign autographs for guests.

Saturday Jesse and the JD Motorsports team got back to work and rolled off the grid with a solid 16th position for the Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway. Again, Jesse was able to avoid the on track incidents and finished 28th.

Looking forward to Phoenix, Jesse is excited to again provide the opportunity for another Shriners Ambassador and patient Kaitlyn Leingangt and family to visit with Jesse and join the team as honorary crew members. Keep watching for these special moments through the remainder of the season as Jesse partners with Shriners for more experiences with additional Ambassador patients.

Jesse Little PR