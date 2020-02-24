RCR Post Race Report - Las Vegas 300

Myatt Snider and the No. 21 TaxSlayer Team Rally From Late-Race Incident to 16th-Place Finish at Las Vegas 
 

"We had a really fast No. 21 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro over the weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. We managed to carve our way through the field multiple times during the race, and that's a testament to all the hard work this team puts into our cars. Thanks to my crew chief Andy Street and all the RCR guys for making this TaxSlayer Chevrolet so competitive all night. We barely had to adjust it, which is always a great sign. I'm proud of the effort the team put in this weekend. We had to overcome a lot, from spinning in practice on Friday, all the way through the late-race contact tonight. It shows what a strong team we have that we can bounce back every time. I can't wait to get back in the car at Phoenix Raceway in a couple of weeks."
-Myatt Snider

RCR PR

