Kyle Busch to run five NASCAR Xfinity races in 2020

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announces today that Kyle Busch will run five races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020 starting at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, March 7.

Busch’s five race NASCAR Xfinity Series program in 2020 will be as follows:

March 7 at Phoenix Raceway in the No. 54 TWIX Cookies & Creme Toyota Supra

May 23 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the No. 54 TWIX Cookies and Creme Toyota Supra

June 20 at Chicagoland Speedway in the No. 54 Starburst Duos Toyota Supra

July 18 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the No. 54 Starburst Duos Toyota Supra

August 15 at Watkins Glen in the No. 54 Combos Toyota Supra

“I’m excited to have Mars partner with me in the Xfinity Series and have TWIX, Starburst and Combos on my No. 54 Toyota Supra for these NXS races,” said Kyle Busch. “It’s really going to be something to celebrate with Mars brands helping me get to the 100-win mark in the Xfinity Series this season!”

Jacob Canter will handle the crew chief duties for the No. 54 Toyota Supra. He currently serves as the Test Team Manager for JGR’s NASCAR Cup Series program.

JGR PR