Texas Motor Speedway to host May 6 American Red Cross blood drive at Lone Star Condominium Clubhouse

Texas Motor Speedway and Speedway Children's Charities Texas Chapter are again partnering with the American Red Cross North Texas Region for a by-appointment-only blood drive to be held May 6 at the Lone Star Condominium Clubhouse.

The blood drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. CT. The Lone Star Condominium Clubhouse is located at 3565 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, Texas 76177, just outside Turn 2 of the speedway property.





Donors will be required to have their temperatures taken by Red Cross staff or volunteer prior to being admitted into the blood drive space. Donors will also be required to wear a protective mask throughout their appointment time and hand sanitizer will be available at check-in, health history and refreshment areas. Approved social distancing measures will be in place throughout the process.

"The tremendous support for last month's blood drive required an increase of the original donation goal so we're very happy to again provide our facility as a collection site for the American Red Cross North Texas Chapter for the May 6 event," said Eddie Gossage, President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway. "We're hoping to see that same level of support for this second blood drive so, if you're healthy and have the time, please take advantage of the opportunity to do something that is so important for our community, our state and our nation."

The April 1 drive collected 32 pints of blood, which helped up to 96 patients in need.

To donate financially online, visit redcross.org/donate and select "Coronavirus Outbreak." To make a contribution by check, write "Coronavirus Outbreak" in the memo line, and mail it to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.