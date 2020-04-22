LVMS, Levy donate lunch to front-line workers

Las Vegas Motor Speedway and its food service partner, Levy Restaurants, provided lunch for the medical staff at University Medical Center on Wednesday.

“Medical workers around the world have become some of our biggest heroes during this unprecedented time,” said LVMS President Chris Powell. “In reality, this is a small gesture, but we wanted to be able to do something to show our appreciation for the dedication these health care professionals have shown throughout this pandemic.”

Speedway and Levy staff delivered approximately 300 pizzas to UMC during the lunch hour to give front-line workers a small break as they continue to care for patients in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. The pizzas were prepared by Levy chefs from various sports properties around the Las Vegas Valley.

“As our front-line caregivers work together to save lives in response to this unprecedented public health crisis, UMC continues to see an outpouring of support from the community we serve,” said UMC Public Relations Manager Scott Kerbs. “Thank you to LVMS and Levy Restaurants for thinking of our hard-working team members at UMC.”

LVMS PR