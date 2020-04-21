Brushcreek Motorsports Complex Hosting UMP Late Models, Modifieds & More on May 9

In close consultation with local officials and stringent adherance to state guidelines, including executive orders from Governor Mike Dewine, Brushcreek Motorsports Complex will be hosting their 20th annual season opening event on Saturday, May 9, featuring UMP-style late models, modifieds, Legend cars and more.



Participants will be limited by government regulations both in number and in their freedom of movement through the pit area, with carefully placed parking areas a recommended distance away. Although no spectators will be allowed in the grandstands, the BMC website has information on extremely limited trackside parking.



With no grandstand access or food service options available for the event, displaced fans are encouraged to support the track and the event through a broadcast on Pit Row TV. A substantial portion of sales from the event broadcast will be directed back to the track in an effort to support additional races throughout the season, as conditions permit.



"Everyone's health and safety is of our utmost concern any time we open the gates at Brushcreek, but especially now," said track promoter Steven Partin. "On the flip side, I believe racing is also one of the least risky sports for spreading sickness as the competitors do not make physical contact, and they have their noses and mouths covered almost always. The crews are almost always close family and friends who racers have been sheltering in place with for the last month, working on their racecars in anticipation for the upcoming season.



"We've worked carefully to construct a model where there is a 100% payback of entry fees during this time, with full intention of returning to prior practices once any health threats are over," he continued. "We're proud to be working with Pit Row TV to allow fans, friends, and family a chance to watch live racing despite the vast majority of the country continuing to be isolated at home."



The broadcast of Brushcreek's 20th annual season opening event is available by logging onto Pit Row TV's website at www.pitrow.tv with pricing options as low as $19.99. Quick links to popular apps like Amazon FireTV, Roku, and others in development like Android and iOS can also be found there.



Teams are limited to 10 or fewer members (driver included) and may access the pit area ($30) no earlier than 2pm. Trackside, in-car viewing opens at 4pm with limited spaces available ($15 per person). A loudspeaker-based drivers meeting will take place at approximately 4:15pm. Hot laps and qualifications begin at 5pm with heats and features immediately to follow.



Additional event information and details, including purse structure and updates on the track's development of a no-contact registration process, are available at BrushcreekMotorsports.com, and through the track's Facebook (@BrushcreekMotorsports) and Twitter (@BMCupdates) accounts.



Additional broadcast information, including how to purchase a virtual ticket, can be found at www.PitRow.tv, part of the SPEED SPORT Network.

Brushcreek PR