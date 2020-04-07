World Wide Technology Raceway partners with Internet Brands Automotive Group

Officials for World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, today announced it is partnering with Internet Brands Automotive Group, parent company of RacingJunk.com. RacingJunk.com – the leading online marketplace for race cars, hot rods, trailers and parts – will become the Official Classifieds of WWTR.

"Partnering with WWTR allows us to support both traditional racing, and the next iteration of racing technology and competition with an exciting leader in the industry" said Mark Menadier, Business Development Manager for the Internet Brands Auto Classified Group. "WWTR just hosted their first iRacing event, a trend that sanctioning bodies like NHRA and NASCAR are capitalizing on now to keep fans invested, and that innovation speaks to our users as well.”

Based in El Segundo, California, IBAG is vertically-focused internet company. IBAG is focused on four core verticals in which they are the proven leaders: Automotive, Health, Legal, and Home/Travel. IBAG’s fully integrated vertical approach combines leading web solutions for businesses and media websites for consumers.

For additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 ext. 119 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

WWTR PR