AMS, Red Cross announce May 4 blood drive

Following an overwhelming show of support in April, Atlanta Motor Speedway and the American Red Cross have teamed up once again to host a blood drive on May 4 to collect lifesaving blood.



The May 4 blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Tara Ballroom, located within the AMS Condo Building at 1500 Tara Place. The event will be the second held by AMS and the American Red Cross in 2020 as the Red Cross has identified an ongoing need for blood donations amidst coronavirus uncertainties.



“As we navigate these unprecedented and uncertain times, Atlanta Motor Speedway is seeking ways to help our community,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “With the success of our April blood drive, it only makes sense to work with the American Red Cross to give more people an opportunity to give lifesaving blood.”



To ensure all participants have the opportunity to donate upon arrival, donations for the May 4 blood drive will be done by appointment only.



As many as three lives can be saved each time someone donates blood. Red Cross employees have implemented additional precautions to ensure blood drives and donation centers are safe for donors and staff and reduce potential exposure to COVID-19.



“This is the time to take care of one another. If you are healthy and feeling well, please make an appointment to donate in the coming weeks and months by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767),” said Ronnika A. McFall, external communications manager, Red Cross Georgia Blood Services Region.



Each donor will receive a discount coupon to the AMS Gift Shop and photos with the AMS pace car. To prepare to give blood, the Red Cross recommends donors eat iron-rich meals and drink plenty of water. A photo ID will also be needed upon arrival.



To donate please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code “atlantaspeedway” and choose the donation time that works best for you. Registration can also be completed by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Blood Donor App.

AMS PR