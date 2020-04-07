Pinty's Delicious Food increasing commitment as valued partner of Bristol Motor Speedway

Pinty’s Delicious Foods, a Canadian-based company that produces and supplies fresh and frozen chicken products to retail and food service, is increasing its commitment as a partner to Bristol Motor Speedway with a multi-year extension.



Pinty’s will continue on as presenting sponsor for September’s NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying while also signing on as the official sponsor of the U.S. Short Track Nationals, which will take place Saturday, Sept. 26 at The Last Great Colosseum.



“Ever since we welcomed Pinty’s Delicious Foods to the Bristol Motor Speedway family, they have been a terrific partner who wants to actively engage with race fans,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager at Bristol Motor Speedway. “From their sponsorships with Pinty’s Qualifying and now the Pinty’s U.S. Short Track Nationals to their special in-store partnership with our friends at Food City, Pinty’s has truly embraced the mantra of ‘exceeding expectations'.”



In addition to event sponsorships, Pinty’s serves as the official chicken and pork provider for Bristol Motor Speedway. The organization will also continue to team up with longtime BMS partner Food City by offering products (including chicken fingers, chicken burgers, chicken nuggets, chicken wings and more) at all Food City store locations, including special Food City 500 branded items. Products will also be available at select concession stands on concourse level during NASCAR race weekends.



“In working with both Food City and Bristol Motor Speedway, we have come to see Bristol as our second home," said Tony Spiteri, Pinty’s Delicious Foods vice president of marketing/research and development. "We have seen first-hand that fans of Bristol love historic racing events, epic race weekends and great Pinty's Foods available at both the track and at all Food City Stores in the region. We look forward to many more great memories at BMS.”



Besides its partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway, Pinty’s Delicious Foods maintains a NASCAR presence as the entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, a national series in Canada. Canadian race fans have also had the opportunity to attend the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race through Pinty’s “Delicious Wingman” contest.

BMS PR