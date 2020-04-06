Talladega Superspeedway & American Red Cross Set to Host Blood Drive at 2.66-mile Track this Wednesday, April 8

In an effort to help increase a healthy and reliable blood supply during these challenging times, the American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Talladega Superspeedway (3366 Speedway Blvd, Talladega, AL) this Wednesday, April 8.

The blood drive is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT. It will take place in the International Motorsports Hall of Fame’s FOX Sports 1 Dome, located just outside the main entrance of the 2.66-mile Talladega track.

“We are honored to assist our community during this unprecedented time, working with public health care officials and the American Red Cross for this very important blood drive,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “The FOX Sports 1 Dome is a 30,000 square foot facility and offers plenty of space to practice social distancing so donors will feel safe while donating blood.”

Measures the Red Cross will take to make donors more comfortable upon their visit to Talladega Superspeedway and the FOX Sports 1 Dome at the International Motorsports Hall of Fame this Wednesday include:

All individuals will have their temperatures taken before entering the blood drive, including staff and volunteers

Additional spacing between beds and stations that go above social distancing guidelines

No more than 15 people will be allowed in the venue at a time (includes donors, staff & volunteers)

Reinforcing existing and introduced new safety protocols including wearing gloves, routinely wiping down donor-touched areas, using sterile collection sets for every donation, and preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub

Having hand sanitizer available

The Red Cross is asking only for those that are healthy to donate. If you suspect you may be sick to any extent, the organization pleads to postpone your donation for a later time.

Appointments are required as there will be no walkups. For more information and to make an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) sponsor code: TALLADEGA.

A blood donor card, a driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

