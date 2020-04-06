Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear Canceled for 2020

Detroit Grand Prix organizers announced Monday that the 2020 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, originally scheduled for May 29-31 at Belle Isle Park, has been canceled due to the global COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

The event was slated to include a Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli TA2® powered by AEM doubleheader.

As a result of the current public health restrictions and mandates, Grand Prix officials determined that was not possible to host the event at the end of May.

Over the last several weeks, organizers have been working with local authorities, the City of Detroit, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the Belle Isle Conservancy and the racing series competing at the Grand Prix to try and secure an alternate date for the event on Belle Isle in 2020. Unfortunately, due to logistical and scheduling challenges, no suitable dates were available to host the event on Belle Isle.

The new event date will be held at Belle Isle Park next summer June 4-6, 2021.

"We were looking forward to staging a TA2® powered by AEM doubleheader, but understand the challenges involved in trying to reschedule an event of this magnitude," said Trans Am Racing Company president John Clagett. "We appreciate all the effort that organizers put into finding a solution for a date that didn’t interfere with anything that was already scheduled for Belle Isle Park. Unfortunately while the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear won’t happen in 2020, Trans Am is already looking forward to adding another chapter in our long history at Detroit when we return in 2021."

The Trans Am Racing company is continuing to develop its 2020 schedule with updates to following in the upcoming days.



“The Grand Prix is a very important event for Belle Isle Park, the City of Detroit, the City of Windsor and all of southeast Michigan. It is certainly disappointing that it won’t take place this year, but the health and safety of everyone at the Grand Prix is always our top priority,” said Bud Denker, Chairman of the Detroit Grand Prix. “We looked at every possible scenario to reschedule the race, but all of them would have been too disruptive to the hundreds of fall events that will take place on Belle Isle. Some events, like weddings, family reunions and festivals, have been scheduled a year in advance and it would not be right to alter anyone’s plans. We look forward to the Grand Prix returning in 2021 as we continue our mission of revitalizing Belle Isle Park and providing significant support to the Belle Isle Conservancy, while helping to inject millions of dollars in economic benefit to our cities and our region.”



Grand Prix ticketholders will be contacted in the near future regarding their 2020 ticket purchases.