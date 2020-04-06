Show Off Your Ride! IMS Museum Co-Hosting Virtual Speedway Cars & Coffee on April 11

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and Indianapolis Cars & Coffee are joining forces for a virtual edition of Speedway Cars & Coffee on Saturday, April 11.

Normally held at the IMS Museum from 9 a.m.-noon (ET) the second Saturday of the month from April to October, and free to all car afficionados, Speedway Cars & Coffee organizers invite every owner of “cool cars” – from pre-war classics, to American Muscle, restomods, sports cars and today’s supercars – to post a photo on the IMS Museum’s Instagram or Facebook page between 9 a.m. and noon.

The address for the Museum’s Instagram and Facebook pages is @imsmuseum.

Performance or classic motorcycles are also welcome. The owners of the top three cars (or two-wheeler) that receive the most “likes” combined on each social platform will earn a cool prize courtesy of the IMS Museum and Indianapolis Cars & Coffee.

The rules for this Speedway Cars & Coffee apply in the same fashion as they do for all Cars & Coffee gatherings: To be considered a participant, you must share an image of your custom, classic or performance car, or custom motorcycle. Photos of production sedans, minivans or bikes will be deleted.

The IMS Museum will resume its normal schedule of Speedway Cars & Coffee events as soon as public officials lift the ban on large public gatherings. In the absence of a personal gathering on April 11, we would like to thank our season sponsors, Jack’s Donuts and River West Coffee & Tea, for their continued support.

IMS PR