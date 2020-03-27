WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Updates

The management team of Laguna Seca Recreation Area and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is working with series, guests, track renters, community leaders, local authorities and county officials to safely serve their needs while continuing to prepare for the season events. Therefore, the team wishes to give a general update about the premier events and other happenings.

“Our top priority continues to be safeguarding the well-being of associates, and all those who enter the Laguna Seca Recreation Area,” explained John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “We continue our planning of the events, working with our partners and community to ensure that when California officials lift the shelter in place order and everyone is healthy and safe, we haven’t missed a step.”

To date, there have been two schedule changes to the 2020 race events calendar. Trans Am SpeedFest has been postponed and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship has moved up one week to Labor Day weekend to allow greater separation from the rescheduled 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France. All other events are currently proceeding as planned:

July 10-12 – MotoAmerica Superbike SpeedFest at Monterey

July 23-26 – Ferrari Challenge Series

August 8-9 – Monterey Pre-Reunion

August 13-16 – Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

September 4-6 – Monterey SportsCar Championship

September 18-20 – Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey

October 1-4 – Sea Otter Classic *Special Event*

TBD – Trans Am SpeedFest

The management team is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to return to engaging guests and bringing business back to the Monterey Peninsula by hosting these international events. The economic impact generated by these major races is significant for the tourism industry, as well as for surrounding communities.

Recently, the campgrounds have been closed. Campers who are already here observing shelter-in-place regulations can stay through their reservation as long as payment is current. Walking and biking trails are open for day use, during the limited hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The race track and paddock are typically rented every available day of the year. During this time, however, many clubs and organizations have suspended their March and April dates resulting in increased demand for rescheduling dates after the Summer premier events.

As a result of rescheduling renters, the track repaving project that was originally planned for September and October has been postponed in order to accommodate our valued renters, guests and local businesses.

While the April dates for Cars & Coffee and Twilight Cycling have been canceled, we are looking ahead to future Twilight Cycling and Cars & Coffee dates for these community events.

Additional camping, park and event updates will be announced as they become available.

For those who have already purchased tickets to any impacted events, they will be valid on the new dates, or can be used for other future events. For questions about tickets to Trans Am or IMSA Monterey SportsCar Championship, please visit www.WeatherTechRaceway.com or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .