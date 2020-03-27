IMS Museum Closure Shifts to ‘Until Further Notice’ Amid National Emergency

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum officials have shifted the term of closure to “until further notice” given the ongoing National Emergency and humanitarian crisis due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In previous communication (March 13), museum officials targeted a reopening date of March 30,

before Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued an executive order requiring all non-essential businesses to close until April 7.

IMS Museum managers are monitoring the reports and recommendations of public health officials, and maintaining communications with Indianapolis Motor Speedway management, and will endeavor to reopen the Museum as soon as appropriately possible.

The museum staff graciously thanks the many donors and new members who have provided financial support to the non-profit IMS Foundation (which operates the Museum) during this unprecedented time.

In the wake of the March 26 IMS and NTT IndyCar Series joint announcement of the shift in 104 th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge activities to August and GMR Grand Prix to July 4, the Museum staff is reviewing all options to shift traditional “Month of May” events, including the annual Hall of Fame Day Legends Autograph Session and IMS Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Special Recognition Dinner presented by Firestone.

The Museum will announce rescheduled or cancelled events as soon as possible, and likewise will communicate directly with our key event constituencies in timely fashion.

Museum Educational and Entertainment Resources: For parents of school-age children, the Museum recently expanded its educational offerings at indyracingmuseum.org . Please click on the “Learn More” tab at the top-right of the page and select “Education” for downloadable/printable lesson plans (grades 3-6) and fun activities.

For families and race fans sheltering at home, the Museum’s communications, curatorial, education and membership staffs have teamed up to produce online content for all ages, and fans are encouraged to visit our website and social media channels for entertaining and educational content. You’ll find the IMS Museum on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at the address @imsmuseum, and our YouTube channel is Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

We wish everyone safety and ask that you simply follow the guidance of our public health and safety officials in order to protect all ages.