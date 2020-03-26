The Grand Prix of Portland moves to one week later in September

"INDYCAR announced earlier today that the Grand Prix of Portland at Portland International Raceway (PIR) originally set for Sept. 4-6, 2020, has been moved to one week later on the calendar to Sept. 11-13, 2020.

This shift is in support of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ efforts to run as many of its points championship races as possible in 2020. The date at PIR moving back also opens up the summer calendar further for the Indianapolis 500 to run on August 23, 2020.

This rescheduled date is subject to the ongoing guidance and mandates of national, state and local authorities regarding public gatherings. The health and safety of all associated with this event will remain the priority of the Grand Prix of Portland and PIR.

Previously purchased tickets to the Grand Prix of Portland will be valid and honored on the rescheduled dates of Sept. 11-13, 2020. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for any questions on ticket purchases and additional information."

Grand Prix of Portland PR