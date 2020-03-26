Fans can win big Sunday with TMS ewatch-n-win

Texas Motor Speedway fans won't be able to join the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 125 Sunday, but both they and the virtual race's drivers will have the opportunity to win while glued to their screens.

No Limits, Texas is hosting an eWatch-N-Win event during Sunday's race at the virtual Texas Motor Speedway challenging fans' knowledge of The Great American Speedway and its history.

On Monday after the race, a select number of winners will receive notification of their prizes, including one-of-a-kind Texas Motor Speedway-themed autographed memorabilia.

Tune in information for the race is as follows:

O'Reilly Auto Parts 125 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race

Sunday, March 29 at 12:00 p.m. CT

FOX (United States); FS1; FOX Sports Racing (Canada); FOX Sports app

TMS PR