Macon Speedway & Lincoln Speedway Cancel March 28/29 Test And Tune Events

Monday, Mar 23 50
Macon Speedway &amp; Lincoln Speedway Cancel March 28/29 Test And Tune Events

With the current stay-at-home order aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19, test-and-tune events scheduled for this weekend at Macon Speedway and Lincoln Speedway have been canceled.  The tests were set for Saturday, March 28 at Macon Speedway and Sunday, March 29 at Lincoln Speedway.

Officials from the tracks have been following news, regarding current health issues with COVID-19, very closely as it changes day-to-day and by the minute. Officials will continue to monitor the situation closely with government and public health officials to determine what adjustments to make as the time comes, in regards to other upcoming events.

Thanks for your support.  For Macon Speedway news and updates follow us at maconracing.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/maconracing, and on twitter at twitter.com/maconspeedway.

For Lincoln Speedway news and updates, check out the website at lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/lincolnilspeedway, and twitter at twitter.com/lincolnilspdwy.

Lincoln/Macon Speedway PR

Speedway Digest Staff

