Cars were back on track at Mahoning Valley Speedway during Test and Tune

Mahoning Valley Speedway officially swung open its gates for the 2020 season with the first of three Test and Tune days held Saturday afternoon. Two dozen cars representing all classes that compete at the Lehighton paved ¼-mile oval came out to shake down their mounts in preparation for Opening Day slated for April 4.



While everyone on hand had the main focus of working out the bugs from all of the off-season preparation, there was a special incentive in place too.



Drivers of the Modifieds, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks ran a series of timed hot laps which awarded the fastest of the respective three classes during all Test and Tune days a guaranteed pick spot for the feature redraw on Opening Night, which is race number one of the Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series (MVSHoFS).



Defending Modified champion Bobby Jones debuted a brand new car and although he only ran one timed session, he was able to lay down the fastest lap, going 10.335-seconds and beat out Heath Metzger and Wes Gilbert in the process.



Brandon Christman, who is a rookie Street Stocker, unveiled his very sharp looking No. 41 Camaro and also revealed that he will be one to watch as he beat out the all-time wins leader in Street Stock victories, Todd Ahner, for the quick time of the day with the division. Christman clocked in at 11.811-secon lap which was a scant .005-second over Ahner.



In the Hobby Stocks sophomore driver Jesse Bollinger showed solid quickness, shooting to the top of the speed charts with a 12.180-second lap which he recorded in the first round and it stuck threw the second session to earn him top honors for the day.



A pair of title contenders from ’19, Jacob Boehm at 12.291 and Travis Solomon with a 12.451, where second and third respectively.



Two-time Late Model champion Mike Sweeney was shaking down his newest version of the Crazy Train D11 with steady times in the mid 10’s each time out.



2019 ATQMRA champion got his first laps in with his new ride for this season, the potent Donna and Lenny Boyd No. 1B. Bailey was rapid right from the get-go and stayed that way throughout the day.



Also debuting where some impressive young talents led by Gunner Zeiner in a Sportsman Modified which was prepared by his famous racing father, Zane Zeiner.



A few others who made respectable stock car outings where Corey Gulich, Paul Hartwig III, Paul French, Jr., and Mia Ray Guy. They will be part of the newly formed Hobby Stock Rookie class. As the day wore on each showed continual progress in bringing their lap time down.



Test and Tune continues the next two Saturday afternoon’s, March 21 and 28 from noon to 4:00 pm.



On April 4 starting at 5:00 p.m., the regular season gets underway with race number one of the MVSHoFS honoring Doug Hoffman and his trademark No. 60 with a 60 lap Modified feature and paying $2000-to-win. There is also a $1000 gamblers fee sponsored by Gambler Transportation of Whitehall. If a driver takes the gamble then he or she will be paid the $1000 dividend. 10th place pays $500.



Late Models, Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Hobby Stock Rookies are also on the card.



Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR