IMS Museum Closed Effective March 13 Due to National Emergency Declaration

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum will close to the public beginning Saturday, March 14, with a targeted reopening on Monday, March 30, pending the recommendations of public health officials.

IMS Museum officials implemented an aggressive, daily cleaning and disinfecting plan to ensure all Museum assets are safe for public use due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we have elected to close for a minimum of two weeks in the wake of President Trump’s declaration of a National Emergency, in order to further assure the health and safety of our guests.

At this time, the March 27 “Fuel Up Friday” with NTT IndyCar Series driver Sage Karam has been postponed. The April 1 Distinguished Speaker Series event with Robert Wickens remains on the calendar, but this and future events will be evaluated daily as the country’s response to the pandemic evolves.

We encourage IMS Museum members, race fans and the public at large to check the Museum’s social media feeds over the next two weeks for educational content and updates. The Museum is found on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @imsmuseum. Additional content is available on the Museum’s website at: https://indyracingmuseum.org/ museum-collections/

IMS Museum PR