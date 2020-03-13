TJ Tilly looking forward to Saturday night racing at Grandview starting with Rogers Memorial April 4

Young TJ Lilly is looking forward to the start of the 2020 season. It will be his first at NASCAR sanctioned Grandview Speedway which is entering into its 58th consecutive season of presenting stock car racing,

The 19-year-old Pen Argyl, PA resident is looking forward to the start of the season when he takes part in the Third Annual V.P.Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Money Market Memorial set for Saturday, April 4th on the one-third-mile banked clay oval.

Racing Modifieds is actually a change from the original plan for Sprint Cars. He had gotten his start at age 4 in Kid’s Karts, at 11 he moved into Micro Sprints and then at 16 it was on to stock cars.

“I actually was headed toward Sprint Car racing but settled on Sportsman and 358 Modifieds,” Lilly told Area Auto Racing News columnist Randy Kane. “In a season and a half I got three wins at New Egypt Speedway and we raced three years there weekly.”

The plan now is to be a regular at Grandview. It is a lot closer to home. “We need to work on our Saturday night setups, be smart and not push things. My goal has me thinking as a weekly contender who is expecting to qualify for every race and finish every race,” said the 6 foot, 2 inch youngster. “The racing at Grandview is completely different than what I have been doing. There is different competition.”

His dad Travis and his uncle Rick have been big supporters of his efforts. And sponsorship, always important in racing, will come from Stasak Auctioneers, new this year, along with Thresher Mechanical of Landing, NJ and a long list of others.

Lilly, who turns 20 in June, will be going up against some of the toughest talents in Modified racing including Duane Howard, Craig Von Dohren, Doug Manmiller, Brett Kressley, Jared Umbenhauer, Kevin Hirthler and a host of other outstanding talents.

As indicated he plans to be a Saturday night regular with a goal of being a top 5 finisher on a regular basis with some wins thrown in.

He will also be part of the Thunder on the Hill Series specials run at the Bechtelsville facility along with making visits to other special events at area tracks. It will be a busy season.

With $7,500 posted for the winner of the 50-lap Rogers Memorial the event is sure to attract a stellar field of Modified talents. In addition the T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman will be in action on Saturday, April 4. Racing gets the green at 7 p.m. with pits open at 2 p.m. and spectator gets will be open at 5 p.m. Rain date is Saturday, April 11th. Adult admission for the April 4th event is $28 while pit admission is $40. There is no entry fee for the Rogers Memorial and entry information can be found at www.grandviewspeedway.com.

If the rain date is not needed the official season opener featuring the T.P.Trailers 358 Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman will be presented. Adult admission for Saturday night regular events stays at $15 while youngsters under 12 are admitted free.

Enduro and Vintage racers will be in action at 1 pm on March 21st followed by the very popular free-to-the-public practice sessions at noon on March 28th.

Season tickets priced at $350, covering all Saturday night events, remain available. Checks and a return address stamped envelope can be sent to Grandview Speedway, 87 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505 for each ticket being ordered.

Grandview Speedway, operated by the Rogers Family, is located on Passmore Road, just off Route 100 in Bechtelsville, PA, 10 miles north of Pottstown. Info is available at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.

