March 28 World of Outlaws -- USAC/CRA sprint car race canceled

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car – Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Car race scheduled for March 28th at Perris Auto Speedway has been canceled.

“Perris Auto Speedway has been forced to cancel our scheduled event on March 28th (World of Outlaws, USAC/CRA and PAS Senior Sprints) due to the State of California Department of Public Health policy on gatherings of 250 people or more,” promoter Don Kazarian said on Friday morning. “The Perris Auto Speedway is working with all the sanctioning bodies to possibly reschedule these events later in 2020. If you purchased advance tickets through tix.com for this event, you will receive a full refund from them. If you purchased tickets from the World of Outlaws, please contact them at https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/.”

“All of us at Perris Auto Speedway are very concerned about the health and welfare of our race fans, race teams and our sponsors. Hopefully, this crisis ends soon.”

To view the official statement from the World of Outlaws regarding the cancelation, please click on the following link http://bit.ly/33iejGE.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the SoCal Fair and Event Center (home of October’s Southern California Fair), approximately one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, on the Ramona Expressway and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions on MapQuest, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

Perris Auto Speedway wants to thank its corporate partners for the 2019 season. Ahern Equipment Rentals, All Coast Construction, Battery Systems, Budweiser, Bud’s Tire Pro, Chris’ Hauling, City of Perris, Communication Innovations, Daytona Boat & RV Storage, Ed Moore Bullet Proof Driveshaft, Flowdynamics, HD Industries, Hoosier Tires, Inland Rigging, Living Water’s Hospice, LKQ Pick Your Part, Luke’s Transmission, Pepsi-Cola, Pole Position, PrintItNow.com, Rainbow Bolt & Supply, Rugged Radios, Shaver Specialties, Square H, Sunoco Race Fuels, Trench Shoring, Upland Rock, Varner Construction and Vista Paint.

PAS PR