South Boston Speedway kicks off 2020 with open practice day

South Boston Speedway’s first official on-track activity of the 2020 season is set for Saturday, March 14, with the track holding its annual Open Practice/Media Day event, weather permitting.

Saturday’s Open Practice Day schedule has registration and pit gates opening at 9 a.m. Practice will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., with the pit area closing at 4 p.m.

Fans will be admitted free and can watch the day’s activities from the frontstretch grandstands and from the tailgate section on the backstretch.

“Our Open Practice/Media Day event is something drivers, race teams and fans look forward to each year,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Cathy Rice.

“It gives the drivers and race teams an opportunity to get onto the track and prepare for the start of the season. Fans enjoy it because they can watch the activity on the track and see some of the drivers and teams that will be competing at South Boston Speedway this season.”

Saturday’s Open Practice Day is a prelude to South Boston Speedway’s March 21 season-opening Who’s Your Driver NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 150/NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s racing program.

The Who’s Your Driver NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 150/NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s racing program will be one of the track’s most exciting events of the season, and discounted advance tickets are available.

Advance adult general admission tickets are priced at $10 each for the Who’s Your Driver NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 150/NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s racing program, an event that features a 150-lap race for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Late Model Stock Cars.

The advance tickets will be available at the speedway’s main office during Saturday’s Open Practice Day event and will continue to be available until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 20. Tickets may be purchased by calling the South Boston Speedway office at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Children 12-and-under will be admitted free with a paying adult.

Adult general admission tickets will be $15 each on race day.

The race day schedule for the March 21 Who’s Your Driver NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 150/NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s racing program has practice running from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Grandstand gates will open at 11:30 a.m. and qualifying will begin at noon.

An autograph session will be held trackside from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. The first race will get the green flag at 2 p.m.

SBS PR