Darlington Raceway to postpone March 13 - 14 Speed & Feed BBQ Festival and Car Show

Darlington Raceway has announced that due to the public health threat of COVID-19, the track will postpone the March 13-14 scheduled Speed & Feed BBQ Festival and Car Show presented by Raldex.

A new date for the festival will be announced at a later time.

COMMENT FROM DARLINGTON RACEWAY PRESIDENT KERRY THARP ON THE POSTPONEMENT

“Due to the unforeseen circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus, Darlington Raceway has made the decision to postpone the March 13-14 Speed & Feed BBQ Festival and Car Show. This decision was not made lightly, but the safety and health of our fans and community is our number one priority. We will announce a new date for the event at a later time.”

Darlington Raceway PR