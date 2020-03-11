Successful laps for charity raises more than $15,000 for Speedway Childrens Charities

While the lap times around Texas Motor Speedway didn't come close to those recorded by NASCAR and INDYCAR drivers, the participants who drove their own vehicles around the track March 7 during Speedway Children's Charities Texas Chapter's annual Laps for Charity event did so for a great cause.

Drivers arrived for the Saturday evening event in more than 300 cars, including those from five different local car clubs, raising more than $15,000 while clicking off slow-pace laps around the high-banked 1.5-mile tri-oval at No Limits, Texas. Participants then enjoyed a car show, live music, food and beverages.

"North Texas Modern Mopar started participating in Laps for Charity seven years ago," said Stephen Enloe, President of North Texas Modern Mopar. "It is a surreal experience to speed down the back straightaway and feel the car climb up the same turns as NASCAR and INDYCAR. The best part is that while we get to enjoy driving on Texas Motor Speedway, we know all the proceeds are going to the numerous causes Speedway Children's Charities sponsors. Laps for Charity is an event our club looks forward to all year, so much so that two of our members even got engaged during a Laps for Charity event. This tradition for North Texas Modern Mopar is not ending anytime soon."

Since 1997, Speedway Children's Charities at Texas Motor Speedway has distributed more than $11.1 million in funding to non-profit organizations in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties supporting children in need. Most of their events are geared around the three major race weeks at Texas Motor Speedway.

Numerous events are scheduled in conjunction with the March 27-29 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR tripleheader weekend, including a 50/50 raffle. The next off-site event is the Bill Walker Memorial Gears and Greens Golf Tournament, scheduled for April 9 at Cowboys Golf Club in Grapevine, Texas. For further information on all of the Speedway Children's Charities - Texas Chapter events, call 817.215.8421 or click here

