Epicenter Onsite Experiences & Food Offerings Announced; Festival Features Metallica (2 Headlining Sets), Disturbed, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Deftones, Godsmack & More May 1-3 At Charlotte Motor Speedway

With less than two months until the kickoff of the incredible spring festival season from Danny Wimmer Presents, the independent festival producer has announced additional onsite entertainment and unique food offerings for the second year of Epicenter, May 1, 2 and 3 at its new home at Rock City Campgrounds at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.

The 3-day destination music experience features an incredible lineup of chart-topping headliners and up-and-coming buzzworthy bands across the rock spectrum on four stages. The weekend includes one of the only chances to see rock legends Metallica in the U.S. in 2020 as they headline Friday, May 1 and Sunday, May 3, performing two different sets. Multi-platinum band Disturbed will headline Saturday, May 2. Additional must-see talent includes Lynyrd Skynyrd (in an exclusive 2020 North Carolina performance), Deftones, Godsmack, Volbeat, Staind, Papa Roach, David Lee Roth, Gojira, Chevelle, Cypress Hill, Rancid, Royal Blood, Anthrax, Dropkick Murphys, I Prevail, Alter Bridge and many more.

General Admission, VIP passes, and camping are available for purchase now at https://EpicenterFestival.com. Passes are selling quickly so consumers are encouraged to buy now.

In addition to performances from top music artists, attendees at this year's Epicenter can enjoy a variety of local and regional food and beverage offerings provided by Levy and DWP’s affiliate concessionaire Southern Hospitality Concessions LLC. Festivalgoers will be able to experience a variety of top-notch food offerings, from fan-favorite Island Noodles to a multitude of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options available from vendors on site serving up Carolina BBQ, wood-fired pizza, Creole, street tacos, mouthwatering burgers and more.

Fans 21+ can enjoy multiple specialty curated beverage experiences. Varietals from Caduceus Cellars & Merkin Vineyards (owned by Maynard James Keenan, co-founder of international recording acts Tool, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer) will be available at the Caduceus Wine Garden, and the Heavy Tiki Bar will provide a shaded tropical oasis filled with killer cocktails. Additional drink options will be available all weekend from Bud Light, Jack Daniel’s and Deep Eddy Vodka.

At Epicenter, Danny Wimmer Presents is also proud to offer a collaboration with Metallica’s Blackened American Whiskey and Enter Night Pilsner. Blackened is a super-premium American whiskey blend, crafted by the late Master Distiller Dave Pickerell and finished in the earth shattering music of Metallica. The finest bourbons and ryes were hand selected to create something revolutionary—finished in black brandy casks and pummeled by sound. Enter Night Pilsner is Metallica’s collaboration with the rock stars of craft brewing, Stone Brewing. Blackened and Enter Night will come together under one roof to offer guests a one-of-kind musical festival experience. The massive Boilermaker pop-up will feature a Blackened & Enter Night Pilsner Boilermaker, as well as craft cocktails and ice-cold Enter Night Pilsner. This exciting collaboration marks the latest in a long line of amplified guest experiences only available through Danny Wimmer Presents music festivals. Learn more at http://BlackenedWhiskey.com.

Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation will also be present at the Boilermaker pop-up, sharing information about the foundation’s mission and giving fans a chance to donate. AWMH is a non-profit, philanthropic organization created by the members and management of Metallica, dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. 100% of donations go directly to local organizations that the Foundation supports. Please visit www.AllWithinMyHands.org for more information.

Additional Epicenter onsite experiences include:

Art Tent: New this year at Epicenter, this immersive art experience will feature world-renowned artists showcasing one-of-a-kind original pieces alongside limited-run poster prints only available for purchase at the festival. More information and the full list of artists will be announced soon.

Safe House presented by Demons Behind Me: A safe space within the festival grounds which offers festivalgoers who may struggle with PTSD, substance abuse, mental health issues, and more a place to retreat from the effects of the shows and the crowds, and gives them an opportunity to be with a supportive group. www.demonsbehindme.com

FYE Pop-Up Shop: Hosting the ultimate fan & artist interactive experiences throughout the festival, FYE is the only place at the festival to get all your favorite band’s music — and maybe even get to meet your favorite Epicenter performers. https://www.fye.com/

The Music Experience: An interactive exhibit featuring guitars, basses, amps, drums, keyboards and other electronic gear used by today’s bands. With contests, meet & greets and other interactive exhibits all day, this is an experience you don’t want to miss. http://themusicexperience.com/

Zippo Experience: Zippo will be back in action at Epicenter with a brand-new look and a full stock of Zippo lighters, including limited-edition festival designs. Come by and check out their giveaways, snap a commemorative photo, get a free lighter fill or tune-up, and be sure to ask about how you can attend Zippo Sessions. https://www.zippo.com/

Fxck Cancer/Dyin 2 Live: Fighting cancer by raising awareness and educating about early cancer detection. The Dyin 2 Live wish-granting program looks to enrich the lives of those fighting cancer by offering them an experience that will bring joy, hope, inspiration, and courage into their lives. https://www.fuckcancer.org/dyin2live/

Take Me Home: A not-for-profit, volunteer-based foundation that has been saving the lives of homeless animals since 2001 by helping to fund mobile veterinary hospitals in under-served areas and supporting local animal charities. Come by the booth to help out our furry friends by buying a shirt, signed merchandise, or entering a raffle at www.takemehome.tv.

Epicenter sponsors include Bud Light, Jack Daniel’s, Deep Eddy Vodka, Zippo, FYE, Mortus Viventi, The Music Experience, Demons Behind Me, Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Diamond Resorts, ESP Guitars, Take Me Home and Fxck Cancer.

DWP PR