Georgia driver Ryan Sieg riding hot streak into Atlanta

Georgia driver Ryan Sieg and his team based in Buford are firing on all cylinders as they get ready to race at their home track.

Heading into Saturday’s EchoPark 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Sieg is tied for sixth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings, thanks in large part to strong finishes at Las Vegas (3rd) and Fontana (4th).

“It definitely makes you feel good to get some top 5s early in the season,” the said. “We’re super excited to get to Atlanta and race there.”

On Tuesday prep was well underway for Sieg’s No. 39 CMRRoofing.com Chevrolet Camaro that will race this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, just a short drive from the team shop in Buford. While the majority of the NASCAR industry calls North Carolina home, Sieg and company proudly field their cars from Georgia; this despite the challenges it can present getting race-ready equipment back and forth from North Carolina, which Sieg says is near-constant necessity.

“This is close to home and I’m here close to every day so it’s easier for my family and me to (have the shop) right here,” Sieg said. Overcoming the hurdles ahead of them is something Sieg’s team has become known for; not just because of challenging logistics, but because the small team is often punching up at larger teams with bigger racing budgets each weekend.

“We probably do more than most of the teams do with more people because we have to. We try to bring in good people from North Carolina and home-grow some people from Georgia,” said Kevin Starland, the team’s competition director and Sieg’s crew chief on race weekends. “It’s a team effort and you’ve just gotta have a leader that points everybody in the right direction.”

Sieg is quick to give credit to Starland for being that leader the team needs. Starland meanwhile points out his driver is now one of the most experienced and capable regular competitors in the series. Together, they’re seeing results and setting their sights on bigger goals.

“I think we’ve got a really good shot to get another top 5 or even a win if we do everything right,” Sieg said. “We’re pumped to get home at Atlanta and hopefully get a win. That would be great.”

A victory in Saturday’s EchoPark 250 at AMS (4:00 p.m. ET on FS1) would be the first of Sieg’s career.

The EchoPark 250 is part of a NASCAR doubleheader at AMS following the Vet Tix/Camping World 200 earlier in the afternoon (1 p.m. ET on FS1) on Saturday, March 14. Georgia’s NASCAR weekend is capped off by the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on Sunday, March 15 (2 p.m. on FOX).

