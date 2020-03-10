Silk looking for repeat win at South Boston Speedway in NASCAR Whelen Modified tour opener

Ron Silk had a resurgent season on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour in 2019. After having finished 25th in last year’s season opener at Myrtle Beach (SC) Speedway, Silk and his team rebounded with a win in last year’s 150-lap NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at South Boston Speedway in the series’ second race of the season.

Silk went on to have a solid season, finishing third in the final NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour point standings with the aid of three wins.

Silk will be looking to defend his South Boston Speedway victory of last season when South Boston Speedway and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour open their respective 2020 seasons on Saturday, March 21 with the Who’s Your Driver NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 150.

Silk, who will be back with the Kevin Stuart Motorsports team this season, is optimistic about his chances for a repeat win on the .4-mile oval.

“I feel confident we have a chance to repeat,” Silk remarked.

“We’re really looking forward to getting the season started and starting it off at a track that we won at last year.”

Silk says it is important that he and his team get off to a good start in 2020.

“You always want to get off to a good start,” Silk said.

“To be able to get a win in the first couple of races gets everybody involved excited and helps set the tone for the season. Things come a little bit easier when you can get off to a good start. That’s not to say you couldn’t overcome it if you have some bad luck the first race. We all want to get started off on the right foot.”

Silk had a strong finish to the 2019 season after making a change in cars. The strong finish has him looking forward to the 2020 season.

“Toward the end of last year, we made a change from Troyer racecars to Fury racecars and had some good results at the end of the season,” he noted.

“I’m looking forward to getting to run the full year with our new equipment.”

Silk won the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship in 2011 and is hoping to land a second career title this season.

“It would be great to win another championship,” the veteran driver said.

“I think it’s a possibility. It (winning a championship) is a culmination of a lot of things, preparation, running well and having some good luck. Obviously, some of that is out of your control, but you can kind of make your own luck to a certain degree. I know my guys have been working hard on the car to get it ready. We’re just taking it one race at a time.”

Last season was the first time Silk had competed at South Boston Speedway, and he said he liked the .4-mile oval.

“We were impressed with the facility,” he remarked.

“You could tell the amount of effort and work that goes into it. The whole facility is beautiful. I thought the racetrack was absolutely phenomenal for our cars. It’s definitely a great racetrack.”

Advance adult general admission tickets are priced at $10 each for the Who’s Your Driver NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 150/NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s racing program, an event that features a 150-lap race for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Late Model Stock Cars.

The advance tickets will be available until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 20. Tickets may be purchased by calling the South Boston Speedway office at 434-572-4947 or calling toll free at 1-877-440-1540 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Children 12-and-under will be admitted free with a paying adult.

Adult general admission tickets will be $15 each on race day.

The race day schedule for South Boston Speedway’s season-opening Who’s Your Driver NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 150/NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s racing program on Saturday afternoon, March 21, has practice running from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., grandstand gates opening at 11:30 a.m., and qualifying starting at noon.

An autograph session is scheduled for 1 p.m., and the first race is slated to get the green flag at 2 p.m.

SBS PR