10 things you won’t want to miss at Atlanta’s 2020 NASCAR weekend

With 950 miles of racing between NASCAR’s top three series, there’s plenty of on-track action during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The high-speed thrills on Atlanta’s high banks are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to fun opportunities at AMS – here’s 10 things you won’t want to miss during race weekend!

Bootleggers Bar

When: All weekend

Where: Earnhardt Grandstand

The newest, coolest place to hang out during race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway is Bootleggers Bar. Situated in the Earnhardt Grandstand, Bootleggers features a massive 360 bar open to any fan with a race ticket. Bootleggers will be open during the races and keep the party going into the night on Friday and Saturday.

Dog Park

When: All weekend

Where: Legends Campground

If you have a furry four-legged companion, make sure you take them to the brand new dog park, located next to The Gathering Place in the Legends Campground. Spot and Fido will love having room to run, plus there’s a colorful assortment of obstacles for them to play through, too!

Bocce & Cornhole Courts

When: All weekend

Where: Legends Campground

Adjacent to the new dog park and The Gathering Place is a new set of bocce ball and corn hole courts. These games are open to anyone gathering in our campgrounds during race weekend.

Ferris Wheel

When: All weekend

Where: Trackside Terrace

The massive Ferris Wheel will tower 150 feet above Atlanta Motor Speedway once again this year! The whole family will enjoy taking in the sights and sounds of NASCAR from atop the Ferris Wheel – and the best part is it’s FREE and just a quick shuttle ride away!

Chris Lane

When: Sunday @ 12 p.m.

Where: Pre-Race Stage

Rising country music star Chris Lane headlines the pre-race concert for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on Sunday. The performer behind smash hits “Fix” and “I Don’t Know About You” will get fans revved up and ready to race - and pre-race pit pass holders get stage-front access for this live concert.

Car Intros

When: Sunday @ 11:30 a.m.

Where: Pit Road

An all-new addition for 2020, car introductions will highlight these iconic machines and the teams that prepare them as the starting field rolls out onto the grid for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. Fans can get closer to the festivities with a pre-race pit pass.

Judd Lormand

When: Sunday @ 10:45 a.m.

Where: Folds of Honor QuikTrip Fan Stage – Fan Zone

Judd Lormand, who portrays Lt. Commander Eric Blackburn each week on CBS’s SEAL Team, has several prominent roles to play during Georgia’s NASCAR weekend. Lormand will serve as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the Atlanta 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and as the Grand Marshal Car Driver on Sunday. Plus Lormand will appear on Trackside Live! with Austin Dillon, who will make a guest appearance in an episode of CBS’s SEAL Team on Wednesday, March 11. Fans can see Lormand and Dillon’s Trackside Live! discussion live at the QuikTrip Stage on Sunday at 10:45 a.m.

Thrill Zone

When: All weekend

Where: In front of the Petty Grandstands

Feel the rush and hear the roar of NASCAR from up close in the Thrill Zone. Brand new for 2020, the Thrill Zone allows fans to get closer to the action – just feet from the racing surface – as cars slide off the corner and down the frontstretch. This must-see experience is located just in front of the Petty Grandstand near the Pedestrian Tunnel and is FREE to all ticket holders.

Lindsay Ell

When: Saturday @ 11:00 a.m.

Where: Folds of Honor QuikTrip Fan Stage – Fan Zone

QuikTrip and Monster Energy present a concert by singer-songwriter Lindsay Ell on the Folds of Honor QuikTrip Stage on Saturday at 11 a.m. Ell is best known for critically acclaimed debut album, The Project, which debuted at No.1 on the sales charts. This FREE concert aims to raise awareness for QT’s longtime charitable partner Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization which provides educational scholarships for the children and spouses of America’s fallen or disabled service members.

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Victory Lane

When: Sunday post-race

Where: Frontstretch victory lane

The stars of NASCAR will duel for 500 miles for the right to pull into Atlanta Motor Speedway victory lane on Sunday, but it’s much more simple for our fans. After the checkered flag, any fan in the grandstands can come down onto the track and join the celebration for FREE. There’s no better place to cap off an exciting weekend of fun at AMS!

Honorable Mention: AMS 20 in 20 Initiatives

Atlanta Motor Speedway is making 20 individual enhancements for its 2020 NASCAR race weekend. Several of these initiatives are already represented on this list, but there’s several more that will add value to the fan experience at AMS this year. 19 have been announced so far (all are listed on the Atlanta Motor Speedway website) and the 20th and final enhancement will be revealed during race weekend.

These are just some highlights within a weekend full of fun for everyone in the family. If you don’t have your tickets yet, you can get them by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX or visiting www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

AMS PR